Cadiz’s Carlo Akapo suffered racist abuse during their scoreless draw at Granada

El Gran Derbi between Sevilla and Real Betis was the highlight of the weekend but it was another Andalusian Derby between Granada and Cadiz that provided the lowlight. The latter took place on Monday evening at Los Carmenes and finished scoreless, with the only incident of note being Granada man Domingos Duarte’s red card in the 33rd minute.

That’s aside, of course, from the racist abuse suffered by Cadiz’s Carlo Akapo. It occured around the hour mark, just as the Equatoguinean was being taken off by his coach. A Granada supporter in the crowd, clearly identified by the cameras, made what looked to be a gesture imitating a monkey and Akapo was visibly upset by the act.

Due to the camera work, however, there’s hope the authorities will be able to act quickly and get formal proceedings underway. Akapo, 28, was born in Elche to an Equatoguinean father and a Spanish mother and has spent his entire career in Spain. He joined Cadiz from Huesca in 2019 and has also spent time with Valencia, Numancia and Huracan.