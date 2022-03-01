Barcelona’s official fan club in Kiev asks for help after Russian invasion

Barcelona travelled to Ukraine last November to take on Dinamo Kiev in the Champions League. Barcelona’s official fan club in the city, founded in 2017 and home to more than 120 official members, played host to the travelling Barcelona fans. Today, according to Mundo Deportivo, those members are forced to stand up and defend their city against the invading forces sent by Russia. They’ve appealed for help with a crowdfunding campaign.

The club had organised a trip to Spain to watch Barcelona face Real Madrid in El Clasico on March 20th but have obviously had to postpone those plans. They can’t even gather together to watch matches at this moment as the club has been closed due to the war. If you’d like to make a donation you can access their crowdfunding campaign here.

Russia’s invasion of Ukraine has had a dire human cost but it’s also impacted the world of football. UEFA have taken the Champions League final away from Ukraine and instead moved it to Paris’ Stade de France, while they’ve also expelled Russian teams from their competitions. Likewise, FIFA has expelled all Russian teams from their competitions too.