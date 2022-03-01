Barcelona could have fresh hope over winger Ousmane Dembélé amid the current contract stand-off.

The Blaugrana have been rebuffed in their attempts to tie the winger down long term so far.

Dembélé has rejected a number of offers and he is on course to leave for free at the end of this season.

But in the meantime, he has picked up form significantly, impressing under Xavi Hernandez and seemingly thriving under the head coach.

Dembélé scored a terrific goal and assisted twice during Barca’s impressive 4-0 win over Athletic Club over the weekend.

On the back of that performance, it seems there could be a lifeline for Barca.

According to Sport, Dembélé’s agent may now be willing to talk again, and it’s reported the winger will feel more comfortable if a shorter contract, with a maximum duration of two years, is discussed.

That would give the 24-year-old more control over his future after a turbulent four-and-a-half years at Camp Nou, due to injuries and other issues.

But it’s fresh hope for Barca, who want to keep Dembélé beyond this season, both for financial and footballing reasons.