Barcelona eye pre-season tour in US, Xavi not keen.

Barcelona are reportedly interested in returning to the United States as part of their pre-season tour this coming summer, according to AS.

The tour would likely consist of three or four friendlies against other elite European sides, including Real Madrid, Milan and Juventus. The proposed duration would 10-12 days, likely taking in two or three venues, according to Javier Miguel. Amongst those venues, Los Angeles and Las Vegas are high on the priority list.

The Catalan side crossed the Atlantic Ocean in 2019, visiting Miami and Michigan to play two friendlies with Napoli on the East side of the country. Tours of this nature have become fairly common for the big sides in Spain and with the pandemic easing, it is likely they will look to continue growing their support in one of the world’s most lucrative markets.

Shortly beforehand, SPORT released a similar report with one key difference. According to their sources, manager Xavi Hernandez is reluctant about such a tour.

Having taken charge during the season, Xavi is keen to prioritise the development of the team and would prefer a pre-season based in one location as happened in Germany this summer past. With the 2022 World Cup taking place later this year, pre-season will likely begin in mid-July for the Catalan giants.