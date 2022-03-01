Barcelona are preparing to offer a contract to Milan midfielder Franck Kessie

Barcelona are preparing to offer a contract worth €6.5m a year to Milan’s Ivorian midfielder Franck Kessie according to Gianluca di Marzio and carried by Marca. Milan are aware that the Blaugrana are about to make the offer for their player but are powerless to stop them as his contract at San Siro is set to expire at the end of this season.

Kessie, 25, has already earned 52 caps for the Ivory Coast and is valued at €48m by Transfermarkt. He joined Milan on loan from Atalanta in 2017 before securing a permanent move in 2019 and has since made 210 appearances for the Italian club, providing 36 goals and 18 assists for the Rossoneri. He’s provided six goals and an assist this season.

Barcelona are attentive to the free transfer market this summer due to their complex financial situation. Erling Haaland is their great dream and the Norwegian marksman isn’t going to be cheap. To be able to afford him and still strengthen other positions they’re going to need to pursue soon-to-be free agents just like Kessie.