Barcelona and Andreas Christensen on the verge of a deal

Barcelona have all but reached a full agreement to sign Chelsea defender Andreas Christensen, says Catalan journalist Gerard Romero.

The Danish international will play in Spain next season unless a disaster occurs, revealed Romero to his Twitch channel. Winning 54 caps for Denmark and helping them to reach the semi-final of Euro 2020, the centre-back is available on free transfer with his contract expiring this summer.

HOY CONFIRMAMOS 🚨 Acuerdo TOTAL al 99% Barça y Christensen el central del Chelsea lo tienen todo pactado. El danés jugará las próximas temporadas en el Camp Nou, salvo cataclismo @JijantesFC https://t.co/fClMpjP0eF — Gerard Romero (@gerardromero) March 1, 2022

Various news outlets reported the story on Tuesday, yet Romero gave the most detailed information saying it was 99% done. The Chelsea defender was also a part of the English side’s successful conquest of the Champions League in 2021, coming on in the 39th minute of the final.

Although he has impressed as part of Chelsea’s defence at various points in his eleven years at the club, he has never managed to establish himself as a fixture in the defence. Although faced by stiff competition, the Dane has never surpassed 27 appearances in the Premier League for Chelsea.