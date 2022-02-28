Xavi Hernandez has praised Ousmane Dembélé for his impact during Barcelona’s win over Athletic Club.

The Blaugrana continued their fine form on Sunday night, defeating a solid Athletic side thanks to goals from Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang, Dembélé, Luuk de Jong and Memphis Depay.

With a top four place in grasp and a place in the Europa League Round of 16 already booked, Barca are clicking.

And as part of that, winger Dembélé is rediscovering his best form after a number of injuries and the whole contract controversy.

The 24-year-old scored from a ridiculous angle and provided two brilliant assists during Sunday’s win.

And Xavi was full of praise for the winger, in spite of Dembélé’s contract situation, which could see him leave for nothing at the end of the season, and the fact some are still whistling him at Camp Nou.

“I am happy with him because he is a professional,” he told Sport. “I defend him because I don’t say any lies.

“He has made the difference. With many conditions, off the left, the right, with the last pas, he can score.

“We have seen the Dembélé we want.”

Dembélé continues to get booed by some fans are Camp Nou, though those kind of receptions are getting less common by the game as his performance continue to stand out.