Barcelona boss Xavi Hernandez is delighted with his team’s recent improvements.

The Blaugrana are in fine form as they continue to turn the corner, putting together a run of five wins in seven, losing none.

Xavi’s men scored four against a very solid Athletic Club side on Thursday night, making yet another statement as they continue their battle to secure a top four spot.

Goals from Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang, Ousmane Dembélé, Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang, Luuk de Jong and Memphis Depay got the job done.

And suddenly, there is huge optimism surrounding Barca following a very disappointing first half of the campaign.

Xavi spoke about those improvements following the win over Athletic Club, and understandably, he is delighted.

“I awaited the change, the feelings were better and the team is training well,” he told Sport.

“From there, the results have come. Before a rival that defends well, with a medium and low block, we have scored three goals at the end, but we have had a solid game.

“We are going to grow and there are very good sensations. We are working with humility.

“Also, it’s very good to the harmony of the fans. I am very happy.”

Barcelona remain in control of a top four spot as things stand, goal difference ahead of Atletico Madrid and with a game in hand.

Though, they will now be eyeing third place having moved to within one place of Real Betis with Sunday’s win.