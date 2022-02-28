Real Madrid midfielder Toni Kroos has spoken out about the ongoing war in Ukraine.

Russia’s attempted invasion of Ukraine has continued this Monday, with fighting ongoing throughout the country.

Much of the world has been appalled by what has happened in Eastern Europe, with Russia launching an unprovoked attack on a democratic and independent country in Ukraine.

And as Europe and many other allies trying to strangle Russia’s attempted invasion with sanctions and other measures, sport is trying to do its part.

UEFA has stripped Russia of the Champions League final, while also trying to cut ties with sponsor Gazprom, which is a Russia state-owned company.

Many countries have also refused to play against Russia and Russian teams, and it has already been deemed that no games can be played in Russia.

La Liga has placed a ‘No war’ banner on all of its coverage of games across last weekend, and a number of stars have spoken out about the ongoing situation.

Real Madrid star Kroos is one of those, with the German midfielder taking to Twitter to make his statement.

He said after Real Madrid’s win over Rayo Vallecano: “Important victory, however, you see once again how unimportant football is.

“I would never have believed that such a thing is still possible today… my thoughts are with all the innocent victims of this war and those who are currently living in big fear.”