Roy Keane wants Diego Simeone at Manchester United

Former Manchester United star Roy Keane has called on the club to make a summer move for Atletico Madrid boss Diego Simeone.

Keane, who captained the Red Devils to nine major honours during his playing career at Old Trafford, has been an outspoken critic over the direction United has moved in recent years.

His former teammate Ole Gunnar Solskjaer was sacked as United head coach earlier this season with Ralf Rangnick coming in as temporary replacement.

However, with Rangnick expected to move into a football consultancy role ahead of the 2022/23 campaign, United need a permanent boss, and Keane believes Simeone would be ideal.

“Maybe Simeone, he’s the right kind of character. He’s having a difficult spell at Atletico and maybe his race is run with them”, as per reports from Goal.com.

“Simeone, go and get him, he’s a big character. He’s done great things.

“He doesn’t mess around with players. Maybe someone like him coming in could work.

“I don’t think it’s all doom and gloom, there’s still good things going on at United, but they’ve got to get the manager.

“If the manager is not right, then the rest will just fall apart.”

Simeone has endured a difficult spell in 2021/22 with Los Rojiblancos out of the running to defend their La Liga title in the coming weeks.

That inconsistent form has opened up speculation on Simeone’s next move in the Spanish capital as they push for a Top Four finish.

The Argentinian’s current deal runs until the end of the 2022/23 season but he could be tempted by a new challenge if United match his current salary in Madrid.

