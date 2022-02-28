Relegation rivals Granada and Cadiz battle out 0-0 draw

La Liga relegation candidates Granada and Cadiz have battled out a 0-0 draw in Monday night action.

The Andalucian pair are both still in the mix to be relegated from the Spanish top-flight in 2022 with Cadiz unable to take advantage against ten men at the Nuevo Estadio de Los Cármenes.

Neither side created much in a scrappy opening half, with Barcelona loanee Alex Collado’s effort the closest the hosts came to a breakthrough before the break, after teammate Domingos Duarte was sent off.

Cadiz did show more attacking intent in the second period with Isaac Carcelen firing wide of the post late on.

Sergio Gonzalez’s side remain inside the bottom three, after a disappointing draw away from home, in 18th place, with a four point gap behind tonight’s opponents Granada, in 17th.

Up next for Cadiz is a home tie with Rayo Vallecano this weekend with Granada heading to Valencia in league action.

