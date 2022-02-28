Barcelona star Pedri says the club’s new signings are playing a big role in his side’s recovery.

The first half of the season was a disaster for Barca, and it was one that cost them head coach Ronald Koeman.

Though, even Xavi Hernandez struggled to correct the ship quickly, with the Blaugrana dropping out of the Champions League.

New signings in January appear to have helped significantly, with Barca now in fine form, in the top four and into the next round of the Europa League following a statement second leg win over Napoli.

On Sunday, Barca continued their fine form with an excellent performance against Athletic Club, winning 4-0.

Midfield talent Pedri shone in that outing, putting on his best performance of the season following injury trouble earlier in the campaign.

And after that performance, Pedri was asked about his side’s current form, when pointed to the new signings and their impact, with Adama Traore, Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang and Ferran Torres already impressing.

“We are working very well and we have a lot of excitement to win,” he said after the game.

“The boss supports us a lot inside and outside of the pitch, and the results are coming.

“We are calmer on the ball, we play to search for the right play and we have a lot of firepower. The signings are helping us a lot.”