Ousmane Dembélé is said to have struck up a good relationship with head coach Xavi Hernandez.

Dembélé has endured a difficult number of weeks and months amid his fallout with Barca chiefs and the club’s fanbase.

The winger decided to reject Barca‘s latest contract offer after months of talks, leaving him on path to walk away for free at the end of the season.

That decision has left many Barca fans feeling portrayed around four and a half years after Dembélé arrived at the club.

The 24-year-old has shown flashes of brilliance, but injuries have dominated headlines during his time at the club.

In the meantime, Dembélé has impressed, winning over many booers inside the Camp Nou.

On Sunday, he scored a brilliant goal and delivered two excellent assists as Barcelona defeated Athletic Club.

And according to Sport, while the contract situation has not improved, Xavi is said to have struck up a very good relationship with Dembélé.

The Frenchman is reportedly responding excellently to his head coach’s instructions to a level the rest of the dressing room is surprised with.

That could help Barca should contract talks start again, and it, at the very least, provides fresh hope.