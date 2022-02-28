Ousmane Dembélé reminded Barcelona why club bosses have been so keen to keep him on Sunday night.

The winger has been heavily criticised over recent weeks and months after rejecting numerous Barca contract offers.

Dembélé is said to have demanded a very high wage, something some fans are furious with due to his rich history of injuries.

During his first four and a half years at the club, the 24-year-old has shown flashes of brilliance, but he has not managed it consistently.

And it is for that reason some Barca fans feel he has shown audacity to demand a big wage, with the threat of going to market if he doesn’t get it, potentially leaving on a free.

But on Sunday, he showed exactly why he is willing to go to market, showing the world-class player he is and can be.

His goal during Barcelona’s comprehensive win over Athletic Club left Camp Nou stunned as he fired in a strike from a ridiculous angle.

Then he provided two incredible assists, facing up his man before delivering a peach of a cross on two occasions, setting up both Luuk de Jong and Memphis Depay.

It was sensational wing play, and that’s exactly why Barca have been trying so hard to keep him.

It’s also why, if Dembélé goes to market on a free transfer, he will almost certainly get what he is asking for.

Consistency may yet be needed, but this performance explains Dembélé right to go to market, and indeed proves the worth his agent has insisted on, even if Barca disagree and/or don’t want to pay it.