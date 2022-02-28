Napoli midfielder Fabian Ruiz linked with move to Real Madrid

Napoli midfielder Fabian Ruiz has been linked with a move to Real Madrid by La Gazzetta dello Sport and Mundo Deportivo. The Spaniard is keen to return to La Liga and leave Italy and the club he’d most like to join is understood to be Madrid.

Los Blancos want the 25-year-old but they’re not willing to pay the €80m fee initially cited by the Serie A club. That price has now dropped to around €50m, however, as Fabian will enter the final year of his contract next season. Carlo Ancelotti worked with the midfielder when he was at the Diego Armando Maradona.

Fabian, born and raised in Los Palacios y Villafranca in Seville, the same pueblo that produced Jesus Navas and Gavi, came through the youth system at Real Betis before leaving for Italy in 2018. He’s made 15 appearances for the Spanish national team and is a key part of Luis Enrique’s squad.