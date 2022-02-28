Lionel Messi is hitting top form just before paying a visit to the Santiago Bernabeu

Lionel Messi is finally beginning to hit his stride with Paris Saint-Germain. The Argentine joined the French club from Barcelona during the summer transfer window and while his performance so far this season has been good it’s not been to the extraterrestrial level that we’ve become accustomed to seeing him perform at.

PSG beat Saint-Etienne 3-1 at the Parc des Princes last night and, according to Diario AS, Messi was superb. He provided two assists and received a deafening standing ovation from the home crowd. Mauricio Pochettino was full of praise for his compatriot post-match, saying his game was perfect and that he deserved a goal.

So far in 2022 no player across Europe’s major five leagues has provided more assists than Messi. He’s contributed five since the turn of the year, ten this season in total to tie him for first place in Ligue 1 with his teammate and strike partner Kylian Mbappe.

And it’s coming just as the most decisive part of the season begins. PSG travel to the Santiago Bernabeu soon to face Real Madrid in the second leg of their last 16 Champions League tie. Messi has enjoyed some good times at that stadium and it would take a brave man to bet against him producing something great.