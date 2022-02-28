L’Equipe believe Kylian Mbappe has opened the door to renewing with Paris Saint-Germain

There’s been a development in the future of Kylian Mbappe. According to L’Equipe and carried by Mundo Deportivo the Frenchman is considering renewing his contract with Paris Saint-Germain instead of leaving for Real Madrid in the summer.

Their theory is backed up by his words after equaling Zlatan Ibrahimovic’s goalscoring record with the French club following his brace in PSG’s 3-1 win over Saint-Etienne last night. When asked whether he intends to try and surpass Edinson Cavani’s record of 200, the top goalscorer in the club’s history, he was non-committal. “We’ll see,” he said. “We’ll see what happens.”

The French media see his words as a wink from Mbappe about potentially staying put in the French capital but the line from the Santiago Bernabeu remains the same. They’re calm about the situation and expect the player to withstand PSG’s pressure.

Mbappe, for his part, has always maintained that he’s not yet made his decision. It’s understood that March ninth could be pivotal in the saga; that’s when PSG travel to the Spanish capital to take on Madrid in the second leg of their Champions League last 16 clash. He could make a decision public after that tie.