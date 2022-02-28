Kepa Arrizabalaga criticised for performance in Chelsea’s League Cup final defeat to Liverpool

Liverpool won the League Cup yesterday afternoon at Wembley. They beat Chelsea in a penalty shootout after the match finished scoreless after 90 minutes plus 30 minutes of extra-time. Just before the shoot-out, Thomas Tuchel brought on former Athletic Club goalkeeper Kepa Arrizabalaga for Edouard Mendy. It didn’t work out very well for the Basque, however, note Diario AS.

The score was tied at 10-10 when Kepa stepped up to take his penalty only to sky it over the bar and off target. His opposite number, Caoimhin Kelleher, then stepped up and converted his effort to ensure that Liverpool left London with the trophy.

Speaking post-match, former Liverpool player Jamie Redknapp was critical of both Tuchel and Kepa. “It’s a case where you’re being too smart for your own good,” he said.

“Mendy is a better goalkeeper. How could you say that you wouldn’t win with Mendy in goal? I think it’s nonsense and it’s shown to be nonsense tonight. Mendy is one of the best goalkeepers in the world, but instead you put Kepa in.

“Ridiculous. I didn’t like his behaviour when the penalties were about to be taken and then he takes one of the worst penalties you’ll ever see. I don’t understand it.”

Kepa, 27, joined Chelsea from Athletic in the summer of 2018. Born and raised in the Basque Country, the goalkeeper came through the youth system at San Mames and broke into the first team in 2016 after loan spells with Ponferradina and Real Valladolid. Despite costing Chelsea €80m and becoming the most expensive goalkeeper in the world things haven’t worked out for him so far at Stamford Bridge. Mendy is the first-choice.