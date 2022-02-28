Jordi Cruyff has issued his verdict on Barcelona’s impressive performances.

The Blaugrana continued their fine run with a comfortable win over a solid Athletic Club on Sunday night.

Xavi Hernandez‘s men scored four against one of the best defences in La Liga, and it meant they kept control of fourth spot, while also moving to within a point of Real Betis in third.

The Blaugrana couldn’t catch a breath in the first half of the season, swapping managers before falling out of the Champions League.

But after a difficult star, Xavi is now turning a corner at Camp Nou, and suddenly, there is nothing but optimism following five wins in seven and no defeats in that time.

The Blaugrana have now scored 12 goals in three games, scoring four in each of those outings.

But while impressed, former Barca star and current advisor to president Joan Laporta, Cruyff, has advised Xavi’s men to take it game by game, despite their evident confidence.

“The results of our direct rivals forced us to win and we wanted to continue having those good feelings,” he told Sport.

“The most important thing, despite being optimistic, is to go game by game.

“The team is ascending and now that we face the final stretch, it is important to continue in an ascending line”.