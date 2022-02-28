Inter Miami will push for Lionel Messi move in 2023

Barcelona icon Lionel Messi could be a target for MLS side Inter Miami if he leaves Paris Saint-Germain in 2023.

Messi joined the Parisian giants on a free transfer from Barcelona ahead of the 2021/22 season with the Argentinian international signing a two year deal at the Parc des Princes.

PSG have an option to extend his deal until 2024, but Inter Miami are monitoring his situation, with club co-owner Jorge Mas open to a move for the 34-year-old.

“Leo Messi is still one of the best players in the world, his skills have not diminished,” Mas told Goal, as reported via Sky Sports.

“David Beckham has a relationship with him, if he leave PSG, at the time he leaves, we’d love to see Lionel Messi at Inter Miami.

“Can it happen? Look, we’ll push. I’m an optimist at heart, so it’s a possibility.”

Messi has began to hit top form in Paris, as PSG close in on the Ligue 1 title, and look to make a sustained run in the Champions League knockout stages.

So far in 2022, no player in Europe’s top five leagues has more assists than Messi.

He has contributed five since the start of 2022, with a total of ten this season, tying him for first place in France with Kylian Mbappe.

PSG take on Real Madrid in the second leg of their Champions League 16 showdown in the Spanish capital on March 9.