Fede Valverde could prove key in Real Madrid’s Champions League tie with Paris Saint-Germain

Fede Valverde is pushing for a place in Real Madrid’s starting midfield according to Marca. It’s long been established that the Uruguayan is Carlo Ancelotti’s go-to 12th man but, little-by-little, he’s making the case to be included from the first whistle.

Valverde brings energy and verticality to an otherwise elderly and rather one-paced midfield three, something Madrid have been sorely lacking in some of the biggest matches they’ve played this season. Given Casemiro is suspended for the second leg of their Champions League last 16 tie with Paris Saint-Germain, his time to shine may have finally come in earnest.

Valverde, 23, has played 51% of Madrid’s minutes in La Liga this season and 34% of their minutes in the Champions League. He arrived at the Santiago Bernabeu back in 2016 from Penarol in his native land and has long been labelled a potential star. Now, as Madrid enter the final stretch of the season, his time has come.