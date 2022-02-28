Ever Banega filmed watching the Seville Derby in Saudi Arabia

Sevilla faced Real Betis in El Gran Derbi at the Sanchez-Pizjuan yesterday afternoon. They won the game 2-1 thanks to first-half goals from Ivan Rakitic and Munir, with Sergio Canales’ stoppage-time free kick at the end of the second half proving a mere consolation. It was a hard-fought game between two top sides.

And it was being followed all over the world, not least in Saudi Arabia. That’s where maverick Argentine Ever Banega now plies his trade with Al Shabab, whom he joined from Sevilla in the summer of 2020. He was filmed watching the Seville Derby on his phone while travelling with his teammates to their next game.

Banega, 33, enjoyed two spells at the Sanchez-Pizjuan. He first joined from Valencia in 2013, staying for three years before heading for Internazionale in 2016. He spent just a season in Milan before returning to Andalusia in 2017, and spent the next three years there before departing in 2020. He won four Europa League titles during his six years with Sevilla.