Dani Alves is one of the many to be left utterly impressed by Barcelona teammate Pedri.

It has been a difficult season for Pedri, who spent around half a season out injured on the back of a long season of last.

The young midfielder played more minutes than anyone in Europe last season, and that workload took its toll.

Injury issues followed this season, and he missed months of action before finally returning earlier in the year.

Pedri now looks back to his best, and on Sunday, he put on his best performance of the season in a brilliant Barcelona win over Athletic Club.

Athletic Club couldn’t get close to the midfielder, who at 19 years of age, is already being dubbed as one of the best in the world in his position.

And a player who has worked with many of the best to have played the game, Alves, agrees with that assessment.

“Through luck, I have been with people of that level, but he is one who is most assimilated to those,” he said

“I have had to luck to be able to live with them. We are seeing a player who is amazing.

“it’s incredible to play with them.”