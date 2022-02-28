Cristiano Ronaldo and his partner Georgina Rodriguez returned to Madrid last weekend

Cristiano Ronaldo is enduring a tough season at Manchester United but in his personal life things are going well as per Diario AS. He’s just announced the opening of a new business, Insparya, and that his partner Georgina Rodriguez is expecting twins.

The Portuguese would have been frustrated by United’s scoreless draw with Watford at Old Trafford on Saturday but flew out for a mini-break the day after. He and Georgina returned to Madrid, the city he called his home during the nine years he spent at Real Madrid, to dine at one of the trendiest restaurants in the Spanish capital.

They and their party ate at Filandon, one of the most in-demand restaurants on the scene right now famous for its fish. Located in El Pardo, it’s understood that making a reservation there is impossible and that one can be waiting weeks if not months to land a table.