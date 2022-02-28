Barcelona president Joan Laporta sends message of support to coach Xavi Hernandez

Barcelona president Joan Laporta has published a message of support for his coach, Xavi Hernandez, on Twitter. “This is the way to success,” he wrote in Catalan, Spanish and English.

Because it seems that it is. Barcelona have improved markedly since Xavi took over the first team at Camp Nou from Ronald Koeman toward the end of 2021 and sit fourth in La Liga having won three consecutive matches for the first time this season.

They’re currently a point behind third-placed Real Betis with a game in hand following their 4-0 rout of Athletic Club last night and Betis’ 2-1 defeat to Sevilla in El Gran Derbi. They’re also motoring along nicely in Europe, having just beaten Napoli 5-3 on aggregate to qualify for the last 16 of the Europa League.

Xavi has recruited well during the January transfer window and is managing to blend experience with some genuinely exciting young talents. Most of all, however, he’s gradually returning to a playing style more in line with what he’d call the Barcelona Way; high-pressing, front-foot and genuinely positive football.