Xavi hails Pedri with Andres Iniesta comparison

Barcelona boss Xavi heaped yet more praise on teenage star Pedri following their 4-0 win over Athletic Club.

Goals from the in form Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang, and substitute trio Ousmane Dembele, Luuk de Jong and Memphis Depay, sealed the win, but Xavi only had eyes for Pedri.

Espectacle de màgia 🪄 pic.twitter.com/NiNypjqA6j — FC Barcelona (@FCBarcelona_cat) February 27, 2022

The Spanish international suffered with an injury disrupted start to the campaign on the back of a demanding summer at international level in 2021.

Unbelievable switch by Pedri ➡️ Great cross by Dembele ➡️ Luuk HEADER! Barca back 👀 pic.twitter.com/5WkFiQz2KD — ESPN FC (@ESPNFC) February 27, 2022

However, his best form has returned since the start of 2022, with his bag of midfield tricks casting a spell over the Camp Nou.

Barcelona really might have another “Midfielder of the Decade” with Pedri pic.twitter.com/9uym4Nwgd8 — FUT Stephen A (@FutStephenA) February 27, 2022

“Aside from the nutmeg, which is a small detail, it’s how he understands the game, goes between the lines and goes behind the midfield pivots”, as per reports from Marca.

“He reminds me a lot of Andrés Iniesta.

“If we’re talking about pure talent, Pedri is the best in the world.

“He is a wonderful player. I haven’t seen many talents like him.”

Xavi was also asked about the future of French winger Dembele, after the former Borussia Dortmund winger netted his first league goal of the season, and laid on late assists for de Jong and Depay.

“It’s not a problem for me if he stays. He works very hard and that’s why I defend him.

“He’s capable of doing what he has done tonight. I see a lot of options of where to play him. He can play on the left, right and score goals and provide key passes.”

Up next for Xavi is a trip to struggling Elche next weekend before facing Turkish side Galatasaray at home in Europa League on March 10.

Images via FC BARCELONA