(Watch) Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang puts Barcelona ahead against Athletic Club

Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang has continued his eye catching start to life at Barcelona with the opening goal in their La Liga clash with Athletic Club.

The Gabonese international netted four goals in his last two games, ahead of tonight’s Camp Nou showdown with the Basque giants, and he has boosted his tally before the break.

Xavi’s side dominated possession in Catalonia, but the home side struggled to carve out clear cut chances, with teenage star Gavi denied on the half hour mark.

Aubameyang scores again for Barcelona! 🔥 His red-hot start to life at the Camp Nou continues thanks to some great technique to finish while he was falling backwards 🔵🔴 pic.twitter.com/ysBCMdojS1 — Premier Sports (@PremierSportsTV) February 27, 2022

However, they finally found a key breakthrough just before the half time interval, as Spanish star Unai Simon spectacularly tipped Gerard Pique’s header onto the bar and Aubameyang reacted instantly to hook home the rebound from close range.

A win in tonight’s encounter would allow Barcelona to leapfrog rivals Atletico Madrid into fourth place in the table at the end of the weekend, with a game in hand on the defending champions.