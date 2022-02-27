Sevilla hit Real Betis’ Champions League push with El Derbi win

Sevilla have taken a major step to securing a Champions League qualification spot in 2022 with a 2-1 El Derbi win over Real Betis.

The two Andalucian giants reignited their ferocious rivalry for the second time in 2022 after their January Copa del Rey clash was suspended after Joan Jordan was hit by a missile thrown from the crowd.

Julen Lopetegui’s side have enjoyed an excellent record in recent derby meetings with six wins in their last seven La Liga ties against Los Verdiblancos.

The home side were in ruthless mood right from the start at the Estadio Ramon Sanchez Pizjuan as skipper Ivan Rakitic calmly tucked them in front from the penalty spot.

Ivan Rakitic has fired Sevilla in front from the penalty spot in El Gran Derbi following this incident 👀 Claudio Bravo brought down Youssef En-Nesyri to give away the spot kick 😬 pic.twitter.com/cPTq0RSMV9 — Premier Sports (@PremierSportsTV) February 27, 2022

That positive start only spurred hosts on before the break as Munir El Haddadi shot trickled through to double their advantage.

Real Betis did muster up a response in the final 30 minutes as Cristian Tello’s strike was tipped over and Alex Moreno missed an open goal.

However, despite a superb late free kick from Sergio Canales, there was no time for an added time revival, as Lopetegui’s side open up an eight-point lead in second place.

An absolutely stunning free kick from Sergio Canales! 🎯 It came too late to be anything other than a consolation for Betis, though 🟢⚪ pic.twitter.com/ihd9gpDb8J — Premier Sports (@PremierSportsTV) February 27, 2022

Up next for Sevilla is a league trip to Alaves next weekend with Real Betis at home to Rayo Vallecano in their midweek Copa del Rey semi final second leg.

