Sevilla are sweating on the fitness of three key players ahead of clash with Real Betis

Sevilla welcome Real Betis to the Sanchez-Pizjuan this afternoon in one of the biggest fixtures in the Spanish football calendar, the Seville Derby. Julen Lopetegui is, however, sweating on the fitness of several of his most important players according to a report by Marca; Gonzalo Montiel, Diego Carlos and Anthony Martial.

Of those three, Diego Carlos would be the biggest loss. The Brazilian centre-back has been one of Sevilla’s best players this season and is absolutely key to their defensive structure, even more so given Jules Kounde and Karim Rekik aren’t fit to play. All three players will undergo a fitness test shortly before the game.

And it’s a big one. Sevilla are second in La Liga, nine points behind Real Madrid after their 1-0 defeat of Rayo Vallecano at Vallecas last night. Betis are breathing down their necks in third, five points behind. Los Verdiblancos could cut the gap to just two should they pull off an away win at their greatest rivals.