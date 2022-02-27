Real Sociedad boost European push with Osasuna win

Real Sociedad have boosted their chances of a potential European qualification spot in 2022 thanks to a crucial 1-0 win at home to Osasuna.

La Real now end the weekend up into seventh place in the La Liga table with a vital four point lead over arch rivals Athletic Club in the race for Europe this season.

Imanol Alguacil’s side had the better openings in a tame start at the Estadio Anoeta with Ander Martin denied early on.

However, the one real chance in the second period was finished off by the home side, as defender Aritz Elustondo lashed home from close range from Alexander Isak’s towering knockdown inside the box.

Mikel Merino was bravely thwarted from doubling the home side’s lead in the closing stages but Alguacil’s hosts had more than enough to get over the line.

Up next for Sociedad is a midweek league trip to Mallorca with Osasuna at home to Villarreal.

Images via Getty Images