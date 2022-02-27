Real Madrid could do an image rights deal with Kylian Mbappe similar to Cristiano Ronaldo’s

Real Madrid are optimistic that they can sign Kylian Mbappe from Paris Saint-Germain according to Marca. The forward was superb again last night in Paris Saint-Germain’s defeat of Saint Etienne and is in incredible form, probably the best player in the European game at this moment in time. He’s a man in demand.

His contract at the Parc des Princes expires at the end of this season and while it’s widely assumed the Frenchman is going to head to the Santiago Bernabeu when it does the deal isn’t done. Image rights are understood to be a stumbling block; Madrid generally split those 50/50 with their players, Cristiano Ronaldo being a rare exception. Mbappe could be another.

The 23-year-old has massive commercial value and is the biggest name for the youngest generation just coming up. He already has a huge contract in place with Nike and has been the face of EA Sports’ FIFA franchise for two years running. He’s also linked to other varied companies including Good Gout, Bulk and Hublot.

Madrid are thought to believe that Mbappe joining them would help him take his profile even higher. Only four other footballers sold more shirts than him in 2021; Mohamed Salah, Robert Lewandowski, Cristiano Ronaldo and Lionel Messi. Joining Madrid could help him climb even higher up that list.