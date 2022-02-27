Luka Modric issues message of peace over Ukraine invasion

Real Madrid midfielder Luka Modric has called for an end to the Russian invasion of Ukraine.

Russian President Vladimir Putin has been heavily criticised following his move to send military troops into Ukraine amid an escalating political crisis in the region.

Messages of solidarity with the Ukrainian public have been echoed throughout football in recent days, with Modric adding his own message, based on personal experiences of war as a child.

I grew up during war and I don't wish it on anyone. We must stop this nonsense where innocent people die. We want to live in peace. #StopWar — Luka Modrić (@lukamodric10) February 27, 2022

Modric, who was born in 1985, was raised in a period where Croatia was still part of the Socialist Federal Republic of Yugoslavia.

His family were forced to flee from their home in Zadar at the start of the Croatian War of Independence in 1991, with his grandfather killed, and their family home destroyed.

The horror of war meant Modric spent a large part his childhood living in a local hotel, before joining NK Zadar aged 11, and moving on to Dinamo Zagreb as a teenager.