Leeds United part company with head coach Marcelo Bielsa

Leeds United have confirmed that the club have parted ways with head coach Marcelo Bielsa in an official statement. Leeds are currently 16th in the Premier League table, just two points clear of Burnley and the relegation zone. They lost their last two games heavily; 4-0 to Tottenham Hotspur and 6-0 to Liverpool.

Bielsa, 66, joined Leeds in the summer of 2018 and led the club to the Premier League from the Championship. The Argentine has done an incredible job at Elland Road but a departure makes sense for both parties. His methods were no longer quite working.

Bielsa has had a long and storied managerial career that included two spells in La Liga. He spent time at Espanyol in 1998 and spent two years in the Basque Country with Athletic Club between 2011 and 2013. He’s considered one of the finest minds in football and has inspired countless coaches including Pep Guardiola. Where his next project takes him is anyone’s guess.