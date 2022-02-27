Hector Herrera set for Atletico Madrid extension in 2022

Hector Herrera is in line for a potential contract renewal at Atletico Madrid after an impressive run of form in 2022.

The Mexican international joined Los Rojiblancos on a free transfer from Porto in 2019 but he has predominantly played a bit part role under Diego Simeone.

Just 20 La Liga starts in his first two seasons has demonstrated his squad role as he entered the final year of his contract at the start of 2021/22.

However, after being drafted in as a starting option by Simeone in Atletico’s last three games, the 31-year-old has given his manager pause for thought.

According to reports from Mundo Deportivo, Atletico will open talks with Herrera’s representatives over a possible 12-month extension in the coming weeks.

Herrera has previously stated there has been no specific talks over his future, as he keeps an open mind in the coming months, with other offers from Major League Soccer set to come in.