Barcelona fire Top Four warning with ruthless Athletic Club win

Barcelona have sent a firm message to their La Liga rivals in the race for Top Four in 2022 with a dominant 4-0 win over Athletic Club.

Xavi’s side dominated on the night in Catalonia, as they leapfrog Atletico Madrid into fourth place at the end of the weekend, with a game in hand on the defending champions.

La Blaugrana looked to flex their muscles from the off at the Camp Nou with Gavi denied, before Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang netted his fifth goal in three games since joining in January.

Aubameyang scores again for Barcelona! 🔥 His red-hot start to life at the Camp Nou continues thanks to some great technique to finish while he was falling backwards 🔵🔴 pic.twitter.com/ysBCMdojS1 — Premier Sports (@PremierSportsTV) February 27, 2022

There was to be no let up from the hosts in the second period as three of Xavi’s substitutes combined to clinch the win late on.

Ousmane Dembele came off the bench to cannon home a second, before the French international’s cross was nodded home by Luuk de Jong, and his cute ball was buried by Memphis Depay in added time.

What a hit that is from Ousmane Dembélé! 💥 It launched off of his left boot to leave Unai Simón with no chance from the angle 🚀 pic.twitter.com/FcmC8Mm6UA — Premier Sports (@PremierSportsTV) February 27, 2022

Up next for Xavi is a trip to struggling Elche next weekend with Athletic Club heading to Valencia in their midweek Copa del Rey semi final second leg.

Images via Getty Images