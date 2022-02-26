Worrying Real Madrid stat shows why there’s still hope of a title race

Real Madrid and Rayo Vallecano are facing off at the Bernabeu, and it’s still 0-0.

The home team have had their chances, notably through Casemiro, who had a goal ruled out. But there’s not been a great deal of dynamic play, and the stadium (as ever) sounds restless.

This is not a new phenomenon for Los Blancos. In fact, it’s the 8th game in a row they’ve gone in at half time without a goal to their name.

Real Madrid haven't scored a first half goal in any of their last EIGHT matches in all competitions. — Phil Kitromilides (@PhilKitro) February 26, 2022

Carlo Ancelotti’s low tempo, patient approach has picked teams apart all season, with Luka Modric and Toni Kroos still too clever over 90 minutes for most teams to resist.

But those two are playing every week, and with Vinicius’ energy levels seeming to drop too, the whole side is taking longer to get into games.

Their lead in the table is still significant, but unless they find some fresh energy and some fast starts, the closing pack can still feel they can close the gap eventually.