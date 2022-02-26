(Watch) Kylian Mbappe and Lionel Messi star as PSG fire Real Madrid warning

Paris Saint-Germain stars Lionel Messi and Kylian Mbappe were in sensational form as the Parisians cruised to a 3-1 win over St Etienne.

PSG now end the weekend with a mammoth 16-point lead at the top of Ligue 1 as they move to within touching distance of confirming an eighth French league title in ten years.

However, the real focus for Mauricio Pochettino’s side in the coming weeks will be their return to Champions League action at Real Madrid next month.

Mbappe’s first leg goal secured a 1-0 last 16 win for Pochettino in Paris and the Les Bleus star linked up brilliantly again with Messi at the Parc des Princes.

Despite trailing 1-0 early on, an incisive Messi pass freed Mbappe to fire home an equaliser before the break in the French capital.

That strike turned the tide of the match, as Messi brilliantly wriggled past three tackles to slide in Mbappe for an emphatic second goal just after the restart.

However, showed his own creative abilities shortly after with a ridiculous outside-of-the-boot assist for Danilo Pereira to steer home.

