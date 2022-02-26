(Video) Karim Benzema scores important late goal for Real Madrid

Real Madrid have huffed and they’ve puffed, and they’ve finally found a way through against Rayo Vallecano.

It was a brilliant goal in the end, with Karim Benzema and Vinicius combining in a beautiful, lightning fast 1-2. Those two are carrying Carlo Ancelotti’s team in attack for the most part this season, and without them this game looked certain to peter out as a draw.

This is an important moment in the title race, as Madrid get another game closer to the finish line, with further winnable games to come.

You can see the goal in the clips embedded here:

The Benzema and Vinicius link-up. 😍 pic.twitter.com/CIGQ2gPPyA — TC (@totalcristiano) February 26, 2022

Benzema and Vini Jr combine brilliantly to finally give Real Madrid the lead! ⚪ Is there a more deadly attacking partnership on the planet this season? 🔥 pic.twitter.com/0z64y6Aq9u — Premier Sports (@PremierSportsTV) February 26, 2022

