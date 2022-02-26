The omen that could give Lionel Messi’s Paris Saint-Germain belief they could win the Champions League

Russia’s decision to invade Ukraine this week has resulted in UEFA taking the Champions League final away from Saint Petersburg and instead taking it to Paris’ Stade de France. The last time that stadium held that game was back in 2006, when Barcelona beat Arsenal 2-1 to win their first European Cup since back in 1992.

Arsenal actually took the lead in the 37th minute through Sol Campbell only for Samuel Eto’o to equalise in the 76th minute and Julian Belletti to then win it for Barcelona in the 80th. It was a thrilling night, one that Roy Nemer has pointed out could be a precedent to what happens in this year’s final.

Lionel Messi was just a teenager back then and he actually missed the final through injury. But he was a full member of Barcelona’s squad and wore the number 30 on his back. This season he also wears the number 30 for Paris Saint-Germain; could history repeat itself and his team win European football’s biggest prize at the Stade de France come May 28th?

Time will tell. First PSG need to go to the Santiago Bernabeu and see out their tie with Real Madrid on March ninth. Things are going well so far; the won the first leg 1-0 at the Parc des Princes last week thanks to a late, late winner from Kylian Mbappe.