Real Madrid’s Ukrainian goalkeeper Andriy Lunin left out of squad to face Rayo Vallecano

Real Madrid have been keenly attentive to the wellbeing of their Ukrainian goalkeeper Andriy Lunin ever since Russia invaded his country earlier this week. The player himself, according to a report by Diario AS, has also taken the time to speak out.

Carlo Ancelotti and Lunin’s teammates have been sure to keep an eye on him over the past few days, determined to make sure he knew that they were standing in solidarity with him. He won’t be part of Madrid’s squad for this evening’s trip to Vallecas, when they face Rayo Vallecano in another important La Liga fixture.

But Lunin has been active, putting up a story on Instagram asking Madrilenos to donate spare items – such as canned food, painkillers and warm socks – to a Ukrainian supermarket in the Spanish capital, Ucramarket on Calle Mendez.

Russia’s invasion of the Ukraine has already made itself felt in the sporting world as well from the obvious devastation a war like this causes on a human level. The Champions League final has been taken away by UEFA from Saint Petersburg and moved to Paris.