Real Madrid are growing increasingly confident that they can sign both Kylian Mbappe and Erling Haaland

What had seemed impossible until recently is beginning to take shape. Real Madrid believe that it’s possible that they could sign both Kylian Mbappe and Erling Haaland this summer according to Marca. It’s definitely not going to be easy, but it’s possible.

The main stumbling block has always been the fact that, combined, both players would charge in the region of €100m gross per year. Isco, Gareth Bale and Marcelo will all be leaving the Santiago Bernabeu on free transfers at the end of this season, however, and Eden Hazard is also expected to be on his way. That’s going to free up space on the wage bill.

Throughout European football it’s practically taken for granted that Mbappe is going to be heading to Madrid, and a similar reality is taking hold regarding Haaland. Only Barcelona are still determined to take part in the battle for his signature, with Joan Laporta said to be absolutely obsessed with landing the striker.