Mauricio Pochettino: A Champions League final in Paris is extra motivation for PSG

Paris Saint-Germain boss Mauricio Pochettino has claimed a Champions League final in Paris will give his players extra motivation to reach it.

UEFA confirmed today the Champions League final on May 28 will be moved from the Gazprom Arena in St. Petersburg to Paris, due to the ongoing Russian invasion of neighbouring Ukraine.

The showpiece European final will now be held at Paris’ Stade de France with PSG bidding to seal a first ever major European title this season.

Kylian Mbappe’s added time goal secured PSG a 1-0 advantage in their last 16 first leg win over Real Madrid and Pochettino is confident of the venue change giving his team an edge.

“Hosting the final is an extra motivation for us”, as per reports from Mundo Deportivo.

“It adds extra excitement to be able to reach the final on May 28, but there is important work ahead.”

PSG head to Madrid for their second leg showdown on March 9 in their sixth meetings with Los Blancos across the last five seasons.

However, despite holding a single goal lead in the tie, PSG have never won a competitive game at the Estadio Santiago Bernabeu.