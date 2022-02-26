Lionel Messi wishes his wife happy birthday with a touching message on Instagram

Paris Saint-Germain forward Lionel Messi has posted a birthday message to his wife, Antonella Roccuzzo, on Instagram. “Happy birthday to my life,” he wrote. “Have a beautiful day. I love you.”

Messi, 34, has been in a relationship with Roccuzzo since 2008 and they got married in 2017. They’ve known each other since they were just five years old as they both grew up in Rosario. They have three sons together; Thiago, Mateo and Ciro.

Most of their life together has been lived in Barcelona, that was until the Argentine and his family left for PSG when it became evident that the Blaugrana couldn’t afford to renew his contract when it expired last summer. It was obviously a big change for their young family but it seems that they’re adapting well.

Messi is playing well for PSG if not quite hitting the heights we’ve been accustomed to seeing him hit. He’s currently preparing to return to Spain to face Real Madrid in the second leg of the Champions League last 16 at the Santiago Bernabeu. The French side have a 1-0 lead from the first leg at the Parc des Princes.