Key trio return for Barcelona ahead of Athletic Club clash

Barcelona boss Xavi has been boosted by three key returns to his squad ahead of their La Liga showdown with Athletic Club.

La Blaugrana play host to the Basque giants tomorrow night as they aim to increase the pressure on Atletico Madrid in the race for the Top Four this season.

Xavi’s charges eased into the Europa League last 16 in midweek with an impressive 4-2 win away at Serie A side Napoli.

However, despite turning in one of their best performances under the former Spanish international, he is expected to rotate his starting options at the Camp Nou.

Dani Alves is in line for a starting return, after being ineligible to face Napoli, with Memphis Depay and Clement Lenglet both back from injury.

Depay could potentially come straight into the starting team, if Xavi looks to switch up his attacking unit, but French defender Lenglet is expected to start on the bench in Catalonia.