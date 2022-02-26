La Liga News

Karim Benzema snatches Real Madrid win at Rayo Vallecano

Real Madrid skipper Karim Benzema produced a late match winning moment to seal a crucial 1-0 La Liga victory at Rayo Vallecano.

Los Blancos headed across the Spanish capital looking to extend their lead at the top of the table but they struggled to pose a consistent threat in Vallecas.

Marco Asensio was denied early on by a sprawling Luca Zidane before Casemiro’s close range finish was ruled out by VAR for an offside in the build up.

Rayoreacted to their solid defensive showing with a revived attacking threat in the second 45 as Mario Suarez’s required a smart stop from Thibaut Courtois.

However, Real Madrid’s two most reliable players stepped up in the final ten minutes, as Courtois produced a  double stop and Benzema scooped home after some clever link up with Vinicius Jr.

Up next for Carlo Ancelotti’s side is a home tie with Real Sociedad next weekend as Rayo head to Real Betis.

