Five things you may not know about El Gran Derbi between Sevilla and Real Betis

El Gran Derbi, which pits Sevilla FC vs Real Betis, is full of passion and a fixture of many anecdotes. There are so many stories about this rivalry, from the surreal to the unbelievable.

1. This fixture goes back a long way

The first official derby between these two teams from the Andalusian capital took place in 1915, shortly after Real Betis as we know it today was formed. They earned a 1-0 victory over Sevilla thanks to a goal from Alberto Henke and paraded the trophy they were awarded around the city. Unofficially, though, the two sides first faced off on Valentine’s Day 1909. Sadly, the result of that meeting has been lost to history and remains a mystery to this day.

2. Sevilla and Betis are two of only nine clubs to ever win the LaLiga title

These two sides rank among the most successful and iconic in Spanish football history. Real Betis secured the city’s first LaLiga title, finishing top in 1934-35 under the guidance of Irishman Patrick O’Connell. Sevilla followed up a decade later, edging out Barcelona by a single point in the 15th season in LaLiga history.

3. Jose Antonio Reyes heads the derby goal scoring record in the 21st century

Hometown legend Reyes, who tragically died in a road accident in 2019, is the fixture’s leading goal scorer since the turn of the century with 5 goals. One behind him sit Frédéric Kanouté and Kevin Gameiro, both French-born strikers who have led the line for Sevilla in recent years. Betis have spread their goals out more, with their top scorer since 2000 being central midfielder Beñat Etxebarria, who was playing for Athletic Club up north in Bilbao until summer 2020.

4. They famously met in European competition

As if this derby couldn’t become any more intense, they were once paired with each other in a Europa League knockout tie, the Round of 16 of the 2013/14 edition of the continental competition. Fittingly, the tie went to penalties after both had picked up 2-0 wins away from home. The second leg may have been held at Betis’ imposing Benito Villamarin stadium, but the home fans went home disappointed as Sevilla won the shootout 4-3 before going on to win the tournament on penalties against Benfica.

5. Sevilla once won the derby 22-0

Historians have been arguing for a century over what took place when Real Betis and Sevilla met in 1918. What is known is that Sevilla won the match 22-0; it’s believed that Betis sent a team of children to represent them in protest at a decree which banned two of their star players from taking part due to the fact they were still completing military service.