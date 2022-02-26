Five reasons Sevilla can beat Real Betis and win La Liga

Sevilla are leaders Real Madrid’s closest challengers in the table and are very much in the hunt for what would be their second LaLiga title, the first since 1946.

First up this weekend, though: the Seville Derby vs third-placed Real Betis.

After two fourth place finishes in a row under Julen Lopetegui, Sevilla have taken yet another big step forward in 2021/22 and are Real Madrid’s main challengers in the LaLiga Santander title race. The Andalusian side have finished top of Spain’s top tier just once before, back in 1945/46, but they’ll look to push Real Madrid all the way this year.

Key to their title chances is the upcoming Gran Derbi against local rivals Real Betis, and Sevilla will approach this match with confidence. Here’s why.

Big January reinforcements

With one of the best sporting directors in world football in Monchi, Sevilla put together yet another successful January transfer window. Not only did they manage to hold on to starting centre-back Diego Carlos despite heavy interest from elsewhere, but they also added to the squad by signing world-renowned forwards Anthony Martial and Tecatito Corona. Adding such talent and depth means Sevilla can stay competitive as they compete on two fronts in both LaLiga Santander and Europa League over the coming months.

Carlos, Koundé and LaLiga Santander’s best defence

Keeping Diego Carlos was so important for Sevilla because the Brazilian centre-back has forged a solid partnership with France international Jules Koundé. The pair are a wall at the heart of Sevilla’s defence, which has conceded just 17 goals in 25 league matches so far this season. That is the best goals against record in the league, a huge reason behind why Sevilla are second in the table.

Rafa Mir’s goals

Sevilla need to score goals too, and summer signing Rafa Mir is doing exactly that. After arriving at the club last summer to back up Youssef En-Nesyri, injury issues to the Moroccan paved the way for Rafa Mir to rack up minutes and goals. The Spanish striker has 11 total goals so far in 2021/22, with eight of them coming in LaLiga Santander, making him the only Sevilla player with a goal tally in double figures.

LaLiga Santander’s best home record

Sevilla have been particularly strong in front of their home fans at the Ramón Sánchez-Pizjuán. With 30 points from 12 home matches so far, courtesy of nine wins, three draws and zero defeats, Sevilla’s 2.5 points per home game is the best in the division. That is significant, especially since their remaining head-to-head duel with Real Madrid will be a home fixture for the Rojiblancos.

Synergy with the coach

This is the third season with Lopetegui at the helm and there’s already a clear synergy between the playing squad and the coaching staff. The core players at the club have been playing in the Basque tactician’s 4-3-3 system for several years now, meaning so many of the passing patterns have become automatic for these players. There is a strong relationship there too, as evidenced in a recent game against Elche when the players ran over to celebrate a goal with Lopetegui, who had just suffered a bereavement. That’s the kind of unity that could lead Sevilla to greatness.