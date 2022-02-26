Eres Unal adds two more goals and continues long awaited breakout season

Enes Unal is five years into his La Liga career, and is only now really starting to come close to his potential.

Since making his debut as a 16 year old he’s shown flashes, but apart from one impressive loan season at Twente which prompted Villareal to buy him, he’s yet to really catch fire – until now.

After scoring a double against Alaves today, Unal now the second top scorer in La Liga, with 11 goals from 23 games. His previous best return in La Liga is 6. To an extent, he is the main factor for Getafe in their fight against relegation, and without his goals they would be in deep trouble.

It will be fascinating to see whether this is just a purple patch for the Turkey international, or the start of his flowering into a really consistent striker.

If he keeps this form going on until the end of the season, he will surely attract some transfer interest in the summer.