Diego Simeone hails Atletico Madrid’s dynamism in Celta Vigo win

Atletico Madrid boss Diego Simeone praised his players as they stepped up the battle for Top Four this weekend with a 2-0 win at home to Celta Vigo.

Los Rojiblancos have now gained a key advantage over rivals Barcelona with a straightforward three points at the Estadio Wanda Metropolitano.

Brazilian international Renan Lodi fired home his first league goal since May 2021 before the left back doubled Atletico’s advantage in the second period.

Simeone knows his side have a crucial run of games on the horizon, in both league and European action, and the Argentinian is confident his squad will show their trademark resilience.

“The word dynamic is used a lot and this team has a different spirit and aggressiveness”, as per reports from Marca.

“The results are now going for us.

“Against Manchester United it was not be, but hopefully we can continue the winning habit.

“Internal competition is growing and that is the best thing that could happen to us.

“If we stay focused, loyal and committed, the team will keep winning.”

Up next for Simeone’s side is a trip to Champions League rivals Real Betis next weekend.

Atletico head to Manchester on March 15 to face United in their Champions League last 16 second leg after being held to a 1-1 draw in the first meeting in the Spanish capital.

