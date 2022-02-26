Cristiano Ronaldo happy with Manchester United form and pledges to play past 40

Manchester United star Cristiano Ronaldo has insisted he is very happy with his form at Old Trafford despite rumours of a summer exit.

Ronaldo completed a shock return to United ahead of the 2021/22 season on a two year contract with the Premier League giants.

However, despite a strong start back at the club, the 37-year-old has seen his form dip in 2022, with speculation over whether he will remain in Manchester next season.

But despite the growing talk over his future, Ronaldo stated he has no plans to leave and remains confident continuing to play at the highest level beyond his 40th birthday.

“The facts are facts, the rest doesn’t matter”, the Portuguese international told an interview with DAZN.

“That’s why I’m very happy with my form, I’m still scoring goals, helping the national team and Manchester United and that’s why I want to continue.

“It’s hard to say that I don’t want more, because if I’m at a club that gives me the opportunity to win more things, then why not?

“You have to be intelligent and know that at 35 you are not the same as at 18 or 20, maybe you lose some things to keep others and have a balance.

“But it is right to keep on competing at the highest level.

“That’s not easy but it seems like it to me, because I show it year after year and the numbers speak for themselves. I don’t have to tell you that I’m very good, because the numbers are there.

“I know I don’t have many years left playing, four or five more, so we’ll see, and I want to win more things before I retire.”

Ronaldo’s comments appear slightly open ended on his intentions at United, with the indication of a willingness to stay, if United are competing for major honours.

The Red Devils remain in the running for just the Champions League this season after securing a 1-1 draw in their last 16 first leg tie away at Atletico Madrid.